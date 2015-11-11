The Mizzou media professor who called for 'muscle' against a journalist just issued an apology

YouTube Melissa Click

The University of Missouri professor caught on video blocking journalists from filming protests issued an apology Tuesday evening.

The professor, Melissa Click, an assistant professor of mass media, wrote that she personally called one of the reporters to apologise.

“Yesterday was an historic day at MU – full of emotion and confusion,” Click wrote in a statement. “I have reviewed and reelected upon the video of me that is circulating and have written this statement to offer both apology and context for my actions.”

In the video revealed on Monday, Click suggested removing journalists by force. “Who wants to help me get this reporter out of here?” she asks. “I need some muscle over here.”

Those remarks went viral and drew fury from some, who noted that as a media professor, Click should understand the first amendment protects both her right to protest as well as reporters rights to film on public property.

Here’s the full apology:

The confrontation between Click and the reporter took place amid racial tension on the Columbia, Missouri, campus that had been accelerating since September.

Several African-American students on campus had been targeted with hate speech, and students on campus called for then-President Tim Wolfe’s resignation. Wolfe resigned Monday morning.

Faculty at the Missouri School of Journalism are currently deciding whether to revoke a courtesy appointment for Click, the Columbian Missourian reported.

