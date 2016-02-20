Melisandre from 'Game of Thrones' ruins a baby shower in hilarious Seth Meyers sketch

Melisandre brought her dark, witchy personality to a baby shower in a hilarious sketch on Thursday’s “The Late Show with Seth Meyers.”

Also referred to as “The Red Woman,” Melisandre (Carice van Houten) has only signalled doom for everyone around her — just ask Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane). When we last saw her, she fled from him after mistakenly sending his army (and his son) to their deaths.

In this sketch, though, Meyers is trying to help his longtime college buddy — they both attended Northwest-eros — make some friends, but she clearly can’t leave behind the doom and gloom.

For example, when the guests take turns reading inspiring quotes about motherhood, Melisandre offers, “Clutch your child close to your breasts, woman, for the night is dark and full of terrors.”

After Meyers takes her aside to urge her to be more natural by maybe tell a fun story, Melisandre tells of the time she birthed a shadow demon. And when she feels upstaged by another guest during the opening of gifts, she magically sets their drink on fire.

But that’s nothing compared to what she does when the same guest doesn’t get her joke:

“What kind of cheese is this?” she asks.

“Oh, it’s gouda,” the guest answers.

“It’s very gouda,” Melisandre then says with a proud smile.

“I don’t get it,” the guest says. And those were her last words.

Watch the hilarious sketch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.