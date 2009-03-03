Melinda: iPods and iPhones Banned In Gates Household

Globe-trotting philanthropist Melinda Gates seems like she would be a pretty cool mum, but there’s one place she draws the line: No iPods or iPhones allowed for the kids.



But that’s just team loyalty at work — Melinda actually loves the iPhone.

Vogue, via Geeksugar: There are very few things that are on the banned list in our household. But iPods and iPhones are two things we don’t get for our kids.”

Gates does admit to being swayed — a little— by Apple’s smartphone, though: “Every now and then I look at my friends and say ‘Ooh, I wouldn’t mind having that iPhone’.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.