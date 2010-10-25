Melinda Gates Bans Apple Products From The Gates Household

In a New York Times interview, Melinda Gates reveals that she is standing up for her husband’s honour and fortune–even at home:



Do you own an iPod, which is made by Apple?

No, I have a Zune.

What if one of your children says, “mum, I have to have an iPod?”

I have gotten that argument — “You may have a Zune.”

Do you have an iPad?

Of course not.

Is it true that Bill works on an Apple laptop?

False. Nothing crosses the threshold of our doorstep.

Isn’t there room in this world for both Apple and Microsoft?

Microsoft certainly makes products for the Macintosh. Go talk to Bill.

The poor Gates children! Will they sue their parents for abuse?

(via Philip Elmer-Dewitt)

