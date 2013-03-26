Melbourne's New Skyscraper Will Interfere With Plane Routes: Report

The last thing you want in your skyscraper is a light plane, after all.

The proposed 388-metre skyscraper set to go up in the Melbourne skyline is already running into problems according to Fairfax, which is reporting that the building would interfere with airport airspace if completed.

The 108-storey building reportedly approved by planning officials is said to breach what is known as PANSOPS rules. In plain English, they’re guidelines for the departure from and arrival into airports by aircraft. Turns out that the Australia 108 tower would breach PANSOPS regulations pertaining to Essendon Airport which is 13-kilometres away from the site.

If the tower is completed, craft would have to find new routes around the Melbourne CBD to avoid the building.

Those involved with the project, however, have allayed the concerns saying that all appropriate permits have been acquired and legislation has been complied with.

The building was cleared by Victoria’s Planning Minister last week.

