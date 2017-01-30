Melbourne's first 'vertical school' opens tomorrow in a 10-storey former office block

Photo: Supplied

Australian’s love for high-rise apartments knows no bounds.

The next step in the high-rise building obsession is the educational institution of the future — a “vertical school”.

Victorian private school Haileybury’s City campus will open tomorrow in Melbourne in an old 10-storey office block.

Haileybury already has three other campuses in Melbourne and one in China. The CBD ‘vertical’ campus can hold 800 students from ELC (Early Learning Centre/Kindergarten) to Year 12.

The school fills 13,000 square metres of floor space opposite Melbourne’s oldest park, Flagstaff Gardens. It has 360-degree views of the city skyline.

It still has room for kids to run around, with 1500 square metres of outdoor space on three terraces. There are sand pits, jungle gym equipment and a garden where students can grow their own produce.

The arts department covers two floors, complete with a drama studio.

One floor is a sports hall.

The school boasts the science labs are university standard.

Drop off and pick up is a bit different — it’s in an underground basement. There is also bike storage so students and teachers can ride to school.

