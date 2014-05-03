Melbourne Will Host Australia's First VIP Airport

Paul Little is also chairman of the Essendon Bombers. Michael Dodge/Getty

Business mogul and owner of Little Aviation, Paul Little, has bought Melbourne’s John Holland site at Tullamarine in a $10 million deal, with plans to develop the country’s first VIP airport.

Little will transform the 20 hectare site into an executive jet operation which is planned to be complete by 2015.

“I think it’s fair to say that Australia doesn’t have a world-class jet base here,” he told The Australian.

“Having travelled to many jet bases around the world, they are of a very high quality and in many cases have direct impact on whether or not someone decides to travel to a certain location.

Little hopes the world-class aviation precinct would offer a range of executive jet and maintenance services for clients expected to include the Australian Defence Force, foreign military agencies, business leaders and foreign dignitaries.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.