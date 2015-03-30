Melbourne will finally ban smoking in outdoor cafes and restaurants

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Victoria is currently the only state in Australia that hasn’t a planned ban on smoking at outdoor restaurants and cafes, but that’s about to change.

Melbourne City Council has proposed making smoking illegal for patrons at restaurants anywhere in the city.

Lord Mayor Robert Doyle, who previously rejected the proposal calling it as “unworkable”, now says the move will make Melbourne a healthier, more liveable city.

“We’re used to leading not following,” he told News Limited.

“Given that we know this is the direction we’re heading, it’s now time to have this discussion.”

While New South Wales and South Australia are still waiting on their laws to come into effect, all other states currently enforce the law.

Statistically, the prevalence of smoking in Victoria is average in comparison to the rest of the country.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in 2011/12 18.3% of Victorians smoked. The Northern Territory had the highest prevelance at 25.1% and the ACT was the lowest at 14.2%.

