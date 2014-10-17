Melbourne University Is Coming To Walk All Over Sydney University In The Australian Boat Race

Image University of Sydney.

The Australian Boat Race is back in Sydney Harbour.

Two old rivals – the University of Sydney and the University of Melbourne – go head-to-head in a test of technique, stamina and passion.

More than 150 years after the two universities first clashed oars, a male and female eights crew will compete on a 4.4 kilometre rowing course through Sydney’s inner harbour from Woolwich to Darling Harbour.

The teams include numerous national representatives, including gold medalist from the 2008 Olympics David Crawshay, who will be racing for the University of Melbourne, and 2014 World Championships bronze medalists Fergus Pragnell and Sasha Belonogoff, who will be anchoring the University of Sydney men’s team.

Fergus Pragnell said the University of Sydney was fired up.

“Last year we crashed in the last few kilometres and were devastated to lose,” he says. “This year we are ready to restore our winning record.”

The Oxford vs. Cambridge style race builds on a rivalry established in the early 1900s when the annual intervarsity boat race for eight-oared crews between Australian universities was a major event on the national rowing calendar.

In 2009, to mark the 150th anniversary of the first race between the two old rowing clubs, the Australian Boat Race became an annual feature, with each city hosting biannually.

The crews consist of both graduate and undergraduate rowers, with at least seven members of each crew (nine including coxswain) required to be current students.

DETAILS

What: The Australian Boat Race

When: 8:20am – 9:20am, Sunday, October 26

The Race:

8.20 am: The women’s eights race starts at Woolwich

(Due to finish at Darling harbour around 8:35am)

9.20 am: The men’s eights race starts at Woolwich.

(Due to finish at Darling harbour around 9:35am )

10.00 am: Presentation of the Edmund Barton Trophy on the waterfront in Darling Harbour

