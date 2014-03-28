Melbourne Restaurant For Famous UK Chef Heston Blumenthal On The Table

Heston Blumenthal looks set to open an Australian restaurant. Photo: supplied

Speculation is mounting that Heston Blumental, regarded as one of the world’s greatest chefs, is planning to open a restaurant at Melbourne’s Crown Casino.

Blumenthal is the owner of The Fat Duck in Berkshire, previously named the best restaurant in the world. It is famous for its egg-and-bacon ice cream, which is made at the table with the waiter cracking an egg into liquid nitrogen. Blumenthal also serves a seafood dish with an iPod making seashore sounds.

His other restaurant, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, at London’s posh Mandarin Oriental Hotel, is ranked in the world’s top 10 restaurants and serves English dishes based on recipes from the Middle Ages.

Blumenthal’s ties with Australia have grown in the past year, with the chef creating a range of gourmet products for Coles, from Christmas puddings to hot cross buns flavoured with the native spice lemon myrtle. He’s also cooked at charity dinners with Qantas chef Neil Perry several times and his TV shows appear regularly on SBS.

The rumour of that his first international restaurant would open in Melbourne has been swirling among food circles over the past year and with Crown inviting a number of leading food journalists to Melbourne for an announcement on Monday, the view that it’s to announce a restaurant by Blumenthal has strengthened.

It’s not the first time James Packer’s hotel group, which has restaurants by Australian chefs Neil Perry and Guillaume Brahimi, has worked with a British celebrity chef. Gordon Ramsay’s Maze and Maze Grill, lasted just 18 months before it went into liquidation in 2011.

