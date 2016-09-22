Someone is going around Melbourne putting a virus-laden USB in people's letterboxes

A sample of the harmful USB drives. Image: Victoria Police

Now you don’t even have to be on the internet to be infected with malicious software.

Victoria Police has revealed that unmarked USB drives with harmful contents are being placed into the letterboxes of Melbourne residents.

“The USB drives are believed to be extremely harmful and members of the public are urged to avoid plugging them into their computers or other devices,” the police stated.

The USB drives, distributed so far in the eastern suburb of Pakenham, have fake “streaming service offers” and “other serious issues”. iTnews reports that upon clicking on the streaming offer, the computer crashes.

It’s unknown if the attackers demand a ransom after destroying the infected computers.

The police have released an image (above) of what the USB drives may look like and are warning residents to avoid plugging them in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.