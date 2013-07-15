Melbourne Lost A Chinese Health Company's $21 Million Booking To Sydney

Photo: Getty/Scott Barbour

Melbourne has a really good convention centre, but it was already booked when the Perfect China company wanted to reward 3000 of its best sales staff with a trip to Melbourne this month.

According to The Age, the state lost (an estimated) $21 million, as no convention centre besides the already-booked Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre could meet the health company’s needs.

So it moved its trip to Sydney.

According to the newspaper, when Perfect China Company made the booking in August 2012, it requested “theatre-style seating and a dinner for 3000 people”.

