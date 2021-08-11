The Melbourne lockdown has been extended by another week, as health authorities chase down COVID-19 ‘mystery’ cases

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Melbourne’s lockdown restrictions have been extended another week, after Victoria tallied 20 new local cases on Wednesday.

The lockdown is now slated to last until at least 11:59pm on Thursday 19 August.

The discovery of new ‘mystery’ cases is a “real concern”, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Lockdown restrictions have been extended by one week for the Greater Melbourne region, as Victoria battles to contain the latest coronavirus outbreak rippling through the city.

Speaking in Melbourne Thursday morning, Premier Daniel Andrews announced stay-at-home restrictions and the closure of non-essential businesses will extend to at least 11:59pm on Thursday 19 August.

The lockdown was announced last Thursday and originally set to end tonight, but will linger after state health authorities counted 20 new local cases, six of whom were not in quarantine for the duration of their infectious period.

“This is very challenging, I know, for every single Victorian who would like to be going about their business,” Andrews said.

“They’d like to be open and have a degree of freedom that’s simply not possible because of this Delta variant.”

Andrews said the appearance of new ‘mystery’ cases, with no established link to prior infections, remains a “real concern” to state health authorities.

Victoria now counts 118 active local cases, while the list of exposure sites has ballooned to 292.

Reported yesterday: 20 new local cases and no new cases acquired overseas.

– 23,811 vaccine doses were administered

– 41,571 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/yKBkbFxvRB — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) August 10, 2021

News of the Melbourne lockdown extension arrives one day after a number of restrictions lifted for regional Victoria, permitting public gatherings, restaurant patronage, and retail trade to resume.

But new restrictions will soon apply for residents of Victoria-NSW border communities.

In a statement, the state government on Thursday said the circumstances facing NSW, which today tallied 344 new local cases, present a “high risk to Victoria”.

From 6pm, Friday 13 August, residents of those communities will need to file for a cross-border permit through Service Victoria.

“Frankly the inconvenience of getting a permit is nothing compared to being locked down by having cases in communities that haven’t had them before,” he said.

While Melbourne hunkers down for an extended lockdown — its sixth since the dawn of the coronavirus pandemic — Andrews indicated significant progress on the state’s vaccination program.

“In the past 24 hours they have been about 70,000 AstraZeneca bookings and over 30,000 Pfizer bookings,” Andrews said, reflecting the decision to allow those aged under 39 to receive an AstraZeneca jab at state-run vaccine facilities.

“That is a massive increase in the AstraZeneca bookings compared to one week ago,” he said.

As of Wednesday, 664,857 people have received their second vaccine dose through state-run facilities.

Andrews flagged that vaccine access may open further in the near future.

“In coming days I will have exciting announcements regarding the important opportunity, and absolute likelihood that many hundreds of thousands more Victorians will be able to access the vaccine over the coming weeks,” he said.