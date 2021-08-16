Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The Greater Melbourne lockdown will be extended for a further two weeks, while nightly curfews and the authorised worker system will be reintroduced.

The restrictions will ramp up in response to the state’s growing COVID-19 outbreak, Premier Daniel Andrews said Monday.

“We are at a tipping point,” the Premier said.

Additionally, a curfew from 9pm to 5am will come into effect from Monday night, with Andrews urging Melbourne residents to observe the measure "even though it doesn't come into legal effect" until 11.59pm.

Stay-at-home orders and business closures are now set to expire on Thursday, 2 September, a fortnight past the lockdown’s most recent end-date of Thursday, 19 August.

Additionally, a curfew from 9pm to 5am will come into effect from Monday night, with Andrews urging Melbourne residents to observe the measure “even though it doesn’t come into legal effect” until 11.59pm.

Playgrounds, basketball courts, skate parks, and outdoor exercise equipment will be closed.

The authorised worker permit system introduced during the long lockdown of 2020 will be reintroduced.

A new construction sector crackdown will come into effect, with large projects forced to operate at 25% of regular site capacity, and smaller projects limited to just five workers.

Further details for the sector will arrive in the coming hours.

Victorian health authorities counted 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday. Of those, 17 are linked to existing infections, but only 14 were in quarantine for the duration of their infectious period.

Speaking in Melbourne, Andrews said the rising number of COVID-19 cases detected in the state, including ‘mystery’ cases with no known source of transmission, necessitated a lockdown extension and renewed restrictions.

“We see too many cases, we see too many mystery cases,” Andrews said.

“We now have 12 or 13 different chains of transmission. The origins of some are unknown to us. That means that this is spreading in an undetected way across the community.

“We are at a tipping point.”

