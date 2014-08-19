Melbourne Is The World's Most Liveable City Yet Again

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

Four Australian cities have made it into the top ten most liveable cities in the world.

And Melbourne is No.1 for the fourth year in a row, scoring 97.5 out of 100 with top ratings for healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Adelaide is fifth, Sydney seventh and Perth ninth.

Melbourne’s score combined scores on Stability and Culture and the Environment was the factor which lifted it above other Australian cities and the rest of the world.

Sydney was 1.4 points behind Melbourne with perfect scores for healthcare, education and infrastructure but the city fell down on stability (90) and culture and environment (94.4).

Here are the top ten, according to the Economist magazine:

Each city is rated on 30 factors across five broad categories: stability; healthcare; culture and environment; education; and infrastructure.

The Economist says there’s a correlation between the types of cities that sit right at the very top of the ranking.

“Those that score best tend to be mid-sized cities in wealthier countries with a relatively low population density,” it says.

“This can foster a range of recreational activities without leading to high crime levels or overburdened infrastructure.”

Eight of the top ten scoring cities are in Australia and Canada, with population densities of 2.88 and 3.40 people per sq km respectively.

Elsewhere in the top ten, Finland and New Zealand both have densities of 16 people per sq km.

These compare with a global (land) average of 45.65 and a US average of 32.

Austria bucks this trend with a density of 100 people per sq km.

However, Vienna’s population of 1.7 million people is relatively small compared with the urban centres of New York, London, Paris and Tokyo.

It may be argued that violent crime is on an upward trend in the top tier of cities, but these observations are not always correct, according to the Economist.

In Victoria, the murder rate is just 3.1 per 100,000 population. Compare that with a global average of 6.2 homicides per 100,000 people and a US average of 4.8 per 100,000.

