Melbourne Is The Place To Live But Sydney Has The Best Reputation In The World

Sydney is the best place in the world by reputation to work, live, invest and visit.

This will come as a surprise to Melbourne which this year rated as the world’s most livable city by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The EIU rates according to stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

The new study rates perception, what people think of a city, rather than an assessment of its attributes.



“Our modelling demonstrates that a city that knows how to effectively manage its reputation can attract more tourists, greater investment or a bigger influx of talent,” says Fernando Prado of the Reputation Institute.

The group surveyed 22,000 people and asked them to rate each city. The key drivers of a good reputation: the beauty of the urban environment; safety; the cultural, gastronomy and entertainment offering; standards of living.

In the 2013 survey, Sydney jumped from third place to the top spot.

Sydney was rated the best place to live, the third best place to work (after Toronto and Zurich), the third best place to invest (after Zurich and New York) and the sixth best place to visit after Venice, New York, Edinburgh, Amsterdam and Barcelona.

Across the criteria, it gathered enough points for first place.



And Melbourne? It came in at number 15 in the world ahead of Adelaide (29), Perth (36) and Brisbane (46).

