Melbourne Is Suffering From The Worst Air Quality Since Black Saturday

Twitter/ CFA

Last week’s grassfires in Melbourne have covered the city in a blanket of smoke.

The city, which is usually ranked among the best in the world, hasn’t seen such poor air quality since around the time of Black Saturday in 2009.

The Environment Protection Agency says the air quality at Footscray, Deer Park, Alphington and Richmond was poor or very poor today. Only two areas, Dandenong and Traralgon are listed as being good, reports The ABC.

People with heart and lung conditions are being urged to stay indoors.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.