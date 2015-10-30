MELBOURNE IS STEALING SYDSTART

SydStart, Australia’s largest startup conference, is moving to Melbourne in 2016.

The announcement was made by Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie, and Victorian small business, innovation and trade minister Philip Dalidakis, at the end of SydStart 2015.

The new conference will be named “StartCon”.

SydStart was acquired in 2014 by Freelancer, after running independently for five years.

The Victorian government pledged $1 million in funding, plus in-kind marketing support over five years to the conference, which has seen 2,000 attendees over the past two days.

The money will come out of the $60 million the Victorian Labor government has set aside to invest in Startups.

Barrie says Sydstart didn’t receive any money from the New South Wales government, and the money from the City of Sydney council didn’t even cover of the venue, which is owned by council.

“We’re very excited to put the new StartCon conference on in Melbourne. We have seen a lot of success with companies coming out of Victoria and Melbourne is definitely primed to be the new hotbed for the startup and tech scene” says Barrie.

Barrie has not entirely ruled out a conference for Sydney as well, provided there is more support from the New South Wales and Sydney governments.

