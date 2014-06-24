Melbourne Importer Stung By ACCC For Selling Fake Honey Labelled As Victorian

Fake honey, not made by bees has been flooding the Australian market. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty.

A Melbourne importer, Basfoods, has been fined $30,600 by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for selling fake honey labelled as “Victoria Honey”.

It wasn’t even honey, with the product made mainly from corn syrup and sugar cane.

The ACCC also pinged Basfoods for misrepresenting the product as from Victoria, when in came from Turkey and issued three infringement notices against the company, which specialises in foods imported from the Mediterranean and Turkey, for false or misleading representations.

Basfoods supplied the product to a range of retailers, including independent supermarkets, online stores, delis, restaurants and cafes between January 2006 and December 2013.

But the fine seems nominal given that more than 185 tonnes of “Victorian Honey” were supplied over a 30 month period between July 2011 and December 2013.

ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said the consumer watchdog was aware of concerns about other suppliers and products labelled as honey and will pursue them.

The Australian honey industry has been raising concerns about fake honey and the scam was revealed following testing by the Victorian Government, which led to the ACCC action.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.