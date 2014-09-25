Melbourne Has Beaten Sydney Again, Buying More Online Than Any Other Australian City

Getty/Robert Cianflone

For the second month in a row Melbourne has beaten Sydney in the online shopping game, eWay data for August shows.

Let’s hope it isn’t a precursor to the AFL grand final this weekend between the Sydney Swans and Melbourne’s Hawthorne.

In total, Australians spent $358 million online during August through eWAY retailers, up 21% year-on-year, with an average of $163 per transaction.

Online transactions in Melbourne’s CBD made up more than 2% of national transactions captured by eWay, well ahead of Sydney’s 0.94% share and up from 1.38% posted in the Victorian capital last month.

The data looked at 2.19 million transactions in August and shows the number of transactions in Melbourne grew by over 50% year-on-year.

“Melbourne continues to dominate not only in the number of transactions made, but also the rate at which those volumes are growing each month — they are pulling ahead of the rest of the country,” eWay CEO Matt Bullock said.

Online transactions grew 24 per cent year-on-year in Sydney, 21 per cent in Brisbane, and 22 per cent in Perth.

Toowoomba and Cairns continued waving the flag for online shopping in Australia’s regional centres, ranking fourth and fifth respectively.

“While all eyes might be on on Melbourne, Queensland is also emerging as an online retail hot spot, with four of the top ten postcodes making transactions coming from the state,” Bullock said.

