Melbourne Cup winning jockey Michelle Payne will miss the rest of the season following a race fall

Michelle Payne after riding Prince of Penzance to win the Melbourne Cup. Photo: Getty Images.

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne will spent at least a week in Melbourne’s The Alfred Hospital after abdominal surgery today following a fall during a race on Monday.

Payne was dislodged from her mount, Dutch Courage, in Race 7 at Mildura Racecourse, and subsequently admitted to Mildura Base Hospital yesterday afternoon complaining of acute abdominal pain.

Scans cleared her of serious structural bone damage and she was transferred The Alfred overnight in a serious, but stable condition.

Scans this morning revealed an injury to her abdomen. She underwent surgery and is not expected to ride again during the 2015-2016 racing season, which ends on July 31.

Victorian Jockeys’ Association CEO Des O’Keeffe said the Payne family appreciated well wishes and support for Michelle they’d received following the fall.

“Today’s news of an extended absence from the saddle though is unfortunate for Michelle who was looking forward to riding overseas during the winter months, including at Royal Ascot,” he said.

“I know that her determination will see her on the road to recovery in the quickest time possible.”

