Melbourne Crowds For AFL Matches Drop 13%, Fans Not Impressed With New Changes

Michael Dodge/ Getty

Melbourne AFL match attendance has been falling heavily.

Figures reported in the Sunday Herald Sun show about 310,000 fewer people have attended AFL games in Melbourne this year compared to last, with the numbers plummeting the most at Etihad stadium, down 14%.

The drop is believed to be attributed to disappointed fans, unhappy with variable ticketing prices, experimental fixtures and expensive game food.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan this week announced the AFL would cease experimental Sunday night games, after only 40,000 people turned out for the Collingwood and Carlton round 15 match – a record low for a game between the sides unbroken since 1921.

