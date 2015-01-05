Melbourne CBD Traffic Grinds To Home Time Halt With Spring Street Closed For Bomb Scare

Melbourne’s CBD traffic has ground to a halt after police closed the area around the Victorian Parliament and the bomb squad went to investigate reports of a suspicious package being found in the area.

Spring, Nicholson, Lonsdale and Albert streets are closed, also bringing a number of tram services to a halt.

Victoria Police have yet to confirm the nature of the incident, saying only that they are conducting a “safety check”.

It’s believed passers noticed an unattended backpack in Parliament Gardens and notified a nearby fire station.

According to reports waiting for the bombsquad to look at backpack on a bench near #Parliament House #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/pBIzTQ8dB9 — Lew Short (@lewshort14) January 5, 2015

MFB is assisting @VictoriaPolice with an incident at Parliament Gardens. Surrounding roads are closed. #springst — MFB (@MFB_NEWS) January 5, 2015

