Melbourne Airport's Budget Terminal Has Been Evacuated Due To A Gas Leak

About 130 people have been evacuated from Melbourne Airport’s Tigerair terminal due to a gas leak.

ABC Online reports that an excavator ruptured a pipe near Terminal 4 at about 11am.

The Metropolitan Fire Brigade was called to the scene at about 11.10am, and the terminal was evacuated 10 minutes later.

Travellers were told not to light any cigarettes. No one has been injured, but Ambulance Victoria is on standby just in case.

The Herald Sun reports that a Tigerair flight from Adelaide to Melbourne was routed to the Virgin Australia terminal, Terminal 3.

