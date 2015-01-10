Melbourne Airport Was Evacuated Last Night After A Bomb Scare Fuelled An Eight-Hour Police Search

Melbourne Airport has been given the all clear this morning after police led an eight-hour search for a suspected bomb threat in one of the terminals.

All areas of @Melair are now open & operating. Please check with @TigerairAU for latest schedules. Thank you for cooperation and patience. — Melbourne Airport (@Melair) January 9, 2015

The security scare started about 9pm after a police search shut down TigerAir’s Terminal 4. Nothing hazardous was found and the search concluded at around 5am.

Passengers on board a TigerAir plane were stranded on the tarmac and had to wait more than an hour to be evacuated. Some tweeted from the aircraft.

Just found out that Melbourne airport has been evacuated =\ and here we are just chilling on the tarmac — Corey Ginnivan (@CoreyGinnivan) January 9, 2015

Also currently stuck in the plane on the Tarmac because there's been an "incident" and federal police are involved… — Corey Ginnivan (@CoreyGinnivan) January 9, 2015

So my plane is sitting on the Tarmac at Melbourne Airport due to a possible bomb threat #australia #travel — Scott Marquardt (@MarquardtScott) January 9, 2015

To answer your questions, I'm on TigerAir flight 539. Announcement of POSSIBLE bomb threat at Melbourne airport made by flight crew — Scott Marquardt (@MarquardtScott) January 9, 2015

Apparently a bomb threat reported? Unconfirmed by pilot. #melbourneairport — Chryssie Lamb (@fromagewithlove) January 9, 2015

@MMcInerney89 flight crew made the announcement on TigerAir flight 539. Will be on the Tarmac for at least an hour — Scott Marquardt (@MarquardtScott) January 9, 2015

Other Tiger flight has it's buses, just waiting for ours now :( pic.twitter.com/suuI52cf2L — Corey Ginnivan (@CoreyGinnivan) January 9, 2015

Getting off the flight now pic.twitter.com/11c1Zoydew — Corey Ginnivan (@CoreyGinnivan) January 9, 2015

The bus has an escort pic.twitter.com/6vV3ECffxL — Corey Ginnivan (@CoreyGinnivan) January 9, 2015

Tigerair seems to be operating as normal in terminal but definite police and paramedic presence #melbourneairport — Chryssie Lamb (@fromagewithlove) January 9, 2015

Some disruptions on TigerAir flights are expected to continue today. The airline has suggested that passengers should check the airline’s website and Twitter feed for more information.

Tigerair AU security alert #melbourneairport now resolved.10 Jan all but 2 flights operating, some delays. Check for SMS updates. @Melair — Tigerair Australia (@TigerairAU) January 9, 2015

Victoria Police spokeswoman Belle Nolan has not said what sparked the alert, nor has Melbourne Airport commented on the nature of the threat.

Other airport operations have not been affected.

