Melbourne Airport Was Evacuated Last Night After A Bomb Scare Fuelled An Eight-Hour Police Search

Sarah Kimmorley
Melbourne Airport has been given the all clear this morning after police led an eight-hour search for a suspected bomb threat in one of the terminals.

The security scare started about 9pm after a police search shut down TigerAir’s Terminal 4. Nothing hazardous was found and the search concluded at around 5am.

Passengers on board a TigerAir plane were stranded on the tarmac and had to wait more than an hour to be evacuated. Some tweeted from the aircraft.

Some disruptions on TigerAir flights are expected to continue today. The airline has suggested that passengers should check the airline’s website and Twitter feed for more information.

Victoria Police spokeswoman Belle Nolan has not said what sparked the alert, nor has Melbourne Airport commented on the nature of the threat.

Other airport operations have not been affected.

