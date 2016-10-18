Melania Trump: 'I have two boys at home -- I have my young son, and I have my husband'

CNN/Screenshot Melania Trump talks to Anderson Cooper on CNN October 17.

Melania Trump spoke out for the first time at-length Monday night after multiple women accused her husband of sexual assault and a 2005 tape surfaced of him making obscene comments about women.

Trump attempted to discredit the women accusing her husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and dismissed his lewd words in the leaked video as “boys’ talk.”

“It’s kind of two teenage boys — actually they should behave better, right?” she said to Anderson Cooper on CNN as he interrupted her to say the real-estate mogul was 59 at the time of the tape. “Correct. I sometimes have said I have two boys at home: I have my young son, and I have my husband.”

Melania and Donald Trump’s only child, Barron, is 10 years old. Donald Trump also has two other sons and two daughters from his two previous marriages.

Throughout the interview, Mrs. Trump painted the accusations and tape as a conspiracy between the “dishonest,” “left-wing media” and the campaign of Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton to take down her husband — an argument he has increasingly made in the last few days.

“I believe my husband,” she said. “This was all organised from the opposition. With the details that they go [with], did they ever check the background of these women? They don’t have any facts.”

Melania Trump said she believes the media and the Clintons are working together against her husband https://t.co/cJafkDu4qW

— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 18, 2016

Cooper brought up a passionate speech Michelle Obama gave on Thursday ripping Donald Trump for what the first lady called “sexually predatory behaviour”: “She was saying that essentially any unwanted advance toward a woman — kissing a woman, touching a woman without consent — that’s sexual assault; that’s the definition.”

“Yes, I agree with that,” Melania Trump said. “But every assault should be taken care of in a court of law, and to accuse — no matter who it is, a man or a woman — without evidence, it’s damaging and it’s unfair.”

Mrs. Trump told Cooper she “wasn’t surprised” a tape like the 2005 one surfaced, where her husband said he could “grab” women “by the p—y” because he’s a star — since he has told it like it is for so many years.

“It’s very hard especially for him when he decided to run for presidency because he did so many stuff in his life. He was on so many tapes, so many shows. We knew that, that tapes would come out, that people would want to go against him,” she said. “But my husband is real; he’s raw; he tells it like it is; he’s kind; he’s a gentleman. He supports everybody; he supports women. He encourages them to go to the highest level, to achieve their dreams. He employs many, many women.”

Mrs. Trump acknowledged that people may not know her very well because she chose not to be on the campaign trail garnering support for her husband since she’s “not an attention seeker.”

She added that no one should pity her:

“I see many women coming to him and giving phone numbers, and want to work from him — inappropriate stuff, from women. And they know he’s married,” Trump said. “It was in front of me, and I said like why do you need to give your number to my husband? I’m very strong. People, they don’t really know me. People think and talk about me like, ‘Oh, Melania, poor Melania.’ Don’t feel sorry for me. Don’t feel sorry for me. I can handle everything.”

