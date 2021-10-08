Stephanie Grisham likens Melania Trump to a ‘doomed French queen’ in her tell-all book. Here’s a timeline of their falling out.

- Stephanie Grisham released a tell-all memoir on October 5 about her time in the Trump White House.
- She served as Melania Trump’s communications director and chief of staff, as well as White House press secretary.
- Grisham defended Melania amid various controveries but resigned after the attack on the US Capitol.
In a statement of her own, Grisham said: “Mrs. Trump’s life story is an inspiration to millions of mothers and female entrepreneurs, and to me personally. I deeply respect and admire her commitment to our country, her family and to the important role of the first lady. I look forward to helping her communicate her unifying message of kindness and empowerment.”
Grisham denied this before lashing out at news reporters, saying in a statement: “Our office will continue to focus on helping children, and I encourage members of the media to attempt to Be Best in their own professions and focus on some of the children and programs Mrs. Trump highlighted in her remarks yesterday.”
“It’s a jacket,” Grisham said. “There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. (Much like her high heels last year.)”
Melania Trump later said in a 2018 interview with ABC News that the jacket’s message was meant for “the left-wing media who are criticizing me.”
During a safari in Nairobi National Park in Kenya, Trump was almost knocked down by a baby elephant. As she was visiting with and feeding the baby elephants, video shows one of them playfully bumping into her, momentarily throwing her off balance. A member of Melania’s security detail caught her as she stumbled, and she laughed it off.
Grisham told Business Insider the first lady was not injured by the elephant and that she “enjoyed the visit so much.”
In keeping with her “Be Best” initiative, Trump read the children’s book “Oliver the Ornament” about an ornament that is bullied by others, ABC News reported.
“I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director!” she wrote in a tweet published on June 25, 2019. “She has been with us since 2015 — @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest“
“I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff.”
Grisham said in her own statement: “I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration. My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”
“Stephanie Winston Wolkoff — when her book came out, I was disgusted,” Grisham said in a 2021 interview with New York Magazine. “I remember saying to Mrs. Trump how I would never do that.”
“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration,” Grisham said in a statement to ABC News.
Grisham and Melania Trump have not spoken since.
Prepublication details posted to Amazon revealed that the title of her memoir would be “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House.”
Grisham responded to the statement in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
“I expected that. I expect more. This is right out of their playbook: When they don’t like the message, they’re going to destroy the messenger. I know, I was part of doing that sometimes,” Grisham told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.
“I notice she’s not denying anything fully in the book just yet, I think she knows that I have a lot of receipts to show I’m being fully honest. I expected that, and I’m sure there will be more to come, probably a lawsuit or two or three or four,” Grisham added.
Grisham writes that Trump was nicknamed “Rapunzel” by the secret service because she rarely left the White House, that they both derided Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump as White House “interns,” and that Melania slept through most of election night 2020 and had to be woken up for her husband’s speech.
She also compared the former first lady to Marie Antoinette, writing, “Trump was like “the doomed French queen. Dismissive. Defeated. Detached,” Politico reported.