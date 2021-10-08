Stephanie Grisham likens Melania Trump to a ‘doomed French queen’ in her tell-all book. Here’s a timeline of their falling out.

April 2020: Grisham returned to the East Wing as the first lady’s chief of staff.

Grisham never held a White House briefing during her tenure as press secretary. She was replaced by Kayleigh McEnany, who worked as a spokeswoman for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

“I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff.”



Grisham said in her own statement: “I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration. My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”