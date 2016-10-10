People are wondering if there's a hidden meaning in the blouse Melania Trump wore to the debate

The internet was wondering during the second debate whether there was a hidden message behind the pink blouse Melania Trump wore to the second presidential debate Sunday night.

People pointed out on Twitter that the garment appears to be a $1,100 Gucci blouse that’s described as a “pussy-bow shirt” on the website Net-A-Porter. It retails for $1,100.

“Pussy-bow shirts are one of Gucci’s signature silhouettes,” Net-A-Porter says on its site.

Melania’s husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, landed in hot water on Friday when a leaked recording showed him boasting about trying to sleep with a married womanand remarking that he could “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

It’s unclear if the shirt Melania is wearing is the Gucci shirt, but a “pussy bow” or “pussycat bow” is a specific style of women’s neckware that consists of a bow tied at the neck.

