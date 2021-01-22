Melania Trump's post-presidency outfit transformation is a whole mood

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images and Noam Galai/ Getty Images Melania Trump departing Washington, DC (left) and arriving in Palm Springs, Florida (right).

Melania Trump sent a strong fashion sign with her wardrobe choices during her departure from Washington, DC.

She got on the plane in an all-black ensemble, but disembarked in Palm Springs wearing a colourful, quirky Gucci dress.

It’s a look!

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

People love reading into whatever Melania Trump wears, be it That Jacket or That Pussy Bow.

But if ever the former first lady was trying to send the world a message through her clothing, it was definitely with this outfit:

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

This is what Melania was wearing when she stepped off the plane in Florida after leaving the White House for the last time.

As a reminder, let’s take a look at what former-FLOTUS was dressed in when she departed Washington, DC.

Pool / Pool / Getty Images

That’s a very expensive Chanel jacket paired with a Dolce & Gabbana dress, and Christian Louboutin heels.

And she’s carrying (well, in some photos, anyway) a $US50,000 HermÃ¨s Birkin bag:

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images It’s a Birkin.

But somewhere along the 90-minute flight from Joint Base Andrews to Palm Beach, Melania’s whole vibe took a turn.

Suddenly, there was colour, pattern, a dress some people might call a muumuu.

Of course, this is Melania Trump, and Melania’s muumuus do not run cheap. The Gucci Long G hexagon print wool silk dress retails for $US3,700. (Personally, I love it.)

And she’s wearing FLATS.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

This is the same woman who wore Manolo Blahniks to a hurricane.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

From black to bright colour, a total shift, a dawning of a new day. Or maybe just a chance to pull out her fave in-season Gucci look.

Who can know, after all, what strikes in the heart of Melania Trump?

embed type html

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.