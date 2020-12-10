'She just wants to go home': Melania Trump is privately planning life after the White House, a new report says

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump watches as President Donald Trump speaks during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon in the Rose Garden of the White House on November 24, 2020.

First Lady Melania Trump is thinking about life after the White House and privately planning out her future, according to a CNN report on Wednesday.

Sources close to Melania’s thinking told the news outlet that “she just wants to go home.”

The first lady has also inquired whether any taxpayer money was available for her to cover future plans.

The comments come amid President Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge that he lost the election.

First Lady Melania Trump has been thinking about life after the White House and privately planning her future, according to a CNN report on Wednesday.

Sources close to Melania told the outlet that she’s been preparing her move to the family’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

“She just wants to go home,” a source familiar with Melania’s thinking told CNN.

The plans come amid Trump’s refusal to publicly acknowledge his election defeat. Multiple news reports have noted in recent days that Trump is apparently renovating his Florida home and setting up a dramatic exit from the White House on Inauguration Day when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. Still, the president has not yet admitted that he is due to leave office on January 20.

Melania, on the other hand, has been focused on her departure, and sending shipments to Florida and Trump’s New York properties, CNN reported. One source confirmed with the outlet that their 14-year-old son, Barron, will complete his school year in Florida.

The first lady is also considering ways to build on her image once she loses her title, CNN reported. Sources familiar with the discussions said she’s been contemplating authoring a coffee-table book on White House hospitality history and perhaps maintaining her “Be Best” public awareness campaign on children’s issues.

The first lady has even asked whether any taxpayer money was available for her to help cover future endeavours, CNN reported. She tapped a special government employee, Marcia Lee Kelly, to inquire if there was a budget allocated to outgoing first ladies, according to CNN. No such budget exists.



In another notable move, Melania has recently chosen the presidential administration china, a procedure routinely fulfilled by outgoing first ladies.

With rumours circulating about Trump’s potential plans to run in 2024, one source told CNN “that might not go over well.”

The first lady’s office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Melania’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told CNN that “her schedule remains full with her duties as a mother, wife and first lady of the United States.”

