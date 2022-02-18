Melania Trump complains the media is ‘trying to cancel me’ in announcement for new ‘platform’ that will help provide scholarships to foster children

Former First Lady Melania Trump. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former first lady Melania Trump announced her new post-White House “platform” on Friday.

The project itself is not a nonprofit, but will partner with a charitable organization to give scholarships to foster children.

Trump also accused the media of being “dream killers.”

Former first lady Melania Trump announced a new post-White House venture on Friday.

Following a less-than-stellar NFT auction where funds were traced back to the creators of the token, Trump said she’s launching her own “platform.”

“Since leaving the White House, I have further dedicated my efforts to helping America’s children,” she said in a lengthy press release. “In fact, I have spent the past months laying the groundwork for a new project that focuses on the foster care community.”

Titled “Fostering the Future, a Be Best Initiative,” the scope of the project is unclear, beyond partnering with a charitable organization to give scholarships to foster children.

“To avoid confusion, I do not operate a 501(c)(3) charitable organization,” Trump said in the release. “In simple terms, ‘Fostering the Future’ is the name of my platform. Fostering the Future is a Be Best initiative.

“I am working with the Bradley Impact Fund, a donor-advised fund, to select charities that support foster children,” she continued. “The Bradley Impact Fund will disburse funds raised through the efforts of Fostering the Future to the respective beneficiaries.”

Trump also talked about teaming up with groups to identify foster children “from across our Nation interested in receiving scholarships. These individuals will have the ability to take advantage of the opportunity to learn computer sciences this year.”

The remainder of the press release mostly focused on Trump’s grievances since leaving office.

In particular, she singled out journalists for their portrayal of her amid a variety of awkward public appearances — most notably her donning an “I don’t really care, do u?” jacket at a migrant detention facility. Aside from the NFT sale, Trump most recently became the subject of a New York Times investigation for allegedly donating ticket proceeds for an April “high tea” event to a charity that does not exist.

“Despite my actions, the press continues to publish inaccurate, misleading, and outright incorrect articles about my work,” the former first lady said in the statement. “The media has created a narrative whereby I am trying to act in an illegal or unethical manner.”

“That portrayal is simply untrue and adversely affects the children I hope to support,” Trump went on to say. “Those who attack my initiatives and create the appearance of impropriety are quite literally dream killers. They have canceled the hopes and dreams of children by trying to cancel me.”