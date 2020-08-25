A maskless Melania Trump shakes hands with dozens of children and hugs some at a White House event

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite First lady Melania Trump speaks as she visits an exhibit of artwork by young Americans in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

First lady Melania Trump and many other attendees went maskless at a Monday White House event geared towards children that celebrated the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which afforded white American women the right to vote.

Melania spoke and shook hands with many of the maskless children and hugged some of them, according to CNN reporter Kate Bennett. In the crowd attending the event, high-profile White House and administration officials, including second lady Karen Pence, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, mingled without wearing masks.

The event was held outdoors and the White House told Business Insider that all attendees were tested for the coronavirus when they arrived. But the rapid tests the administration uses aren’t 100% reliable, and images of the event sent a message to Americans that masks and social distancing aren’t necessary.

While Melania urged Americans to wear face masks and social distance in a video and tweet in early April, she’s rarely worn a mask in public. Recent polling shows a majority of Republicans support wearing masks and government mask-wearing mandates, but there’s still widespread noncompliance with mitigation policies across the country.

President Donald Trump and his administration have held dozens of events at the White House that similarly failed to set an example for the nation in regard to Covid-19.

. @flotus now shaking hands and talking closely with the 30 or so children at the art event, also hugging some of them. No masks on Melania Trump or the children.

A White House East Wing official tells me they were tested this morning. But the no-mask message is evident. pic.twitter.com/y52LDnRzmE — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 24, 2020

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, second lady Karen Pence, and secretary of education Betsy DeVos also attended the event without wearing masks.

Also at the @FLOTUS event is @KellyannePolls, who last night announced she would be leaving at the end of this month to spend more time with her family.@SecondLady in foreground pic.twitter.com/9dwBTnwVn9 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 24, 2020

