Melania Trump gives the president modelling tips to look slimmer and more defined in photos, according to new book

Melania Trump passes on her modelling experience to help the president appear in the best light, according to reports of a new book about the First Lady.

The former model’s tips include addressing how he stands and how he hold his head, according to excerpts quoted in The Daily Beast and MailOnline.

She reportedly also stage-managed his appearance at a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the outlets.

A new book titled “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump” by Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan reveals numerous insights into the First Lady’s relationship with her husband.

This includes the claim that Melania stage-manages Donald Trump’s appearance, and uses her own modelling experience to help him appear slimmer and more defined, according to The Daily Beast.

“Before a photo shoot, she has been heard telling Trump to slightly lift and extend his chin,” according to an excerpt quoted in The Daily Beast.

She tells him he can “tighten and define his facial muscles by placing his tongue on the roof of his mouth,” according to an excerpt quoted by MailOnline.

The book also said that Melania has instructed the president to stand further back in group photos to have the effect of making him look slimmer, according to the MailOnline.

The Daily Beast’s excerpt also said Melania has installed professional lights in the room in the White House where many of the Trumps’ official photos are taken.

The care over the president’s appearance reportedly extends to official functions as well.

“At the 2018 state dinner she organised for the French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, she was overheard ‘stage managing’ Trump’s movements, as one person described it,” the book said in an extract published by The Daily Beast.

The White House did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“The Art of Her Deal” also sheds light on Melania Trump’s tense relationship with stepdaughter Ivanka Trump, and reports that she refused to move into the White House during the first her of her husband’s presidency in order to renegotiate her prenup.

