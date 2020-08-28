Melania Trump launched 'Operation Block Ivanka' to minimise Ivanka's inauguration presence, according to a new book based on secret tapes recorded by the first lady's former friend

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Melania Trump (L) and Ivanka Trump look on as Republican presidential elect Donald Trump speaks during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on November 9, 2016.

First Lady Melania Trump’s former close friend and adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, secretly taped the first lady making disparaging comments about her husband and step-daughter, Ivanka.

Wolkoff drew on those tapes and years of friendship with Melania to write a book about their tumultuous relationship, “Melania and Me: My Years as Confidant, Advisor and Friend to the First Lady.”

In an excerpt of her book published Thursday, Wolkoff details Melania’s tense relationship with Ivanka and an effort by the first lady to minimise her stepdaughter’s role in the inauguration.

Wolkoff joined the first lady’s office as an unpaid adviser following the inauguration, The New York Times reported. She resigned amid controversy over the inauguration’s finances, and reporting that she was paid $US26 million for her work.

“Was I fired? No,” Wolkoff said in 2018. “Did I personally receive $US26 million or $US1.6 million? No. Was I thrown under the bus? Yes.”

‘Operation Block Ivanka’

An excerpt of the book published Thursday in New York Magazine details the buildup and immediate aftermath of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, which Wolkoff played a key role in organising.

Drama with Ivanka was an issue from the start, according to Wolkoff.

Ivanka, whom Wolkoff says Melania referred to as “princess,” wanted to play a more central role in the inauguration than the incoming first lady was comfortable with.

“It was Donald’s inauguration, not Ivanka’s,” Wolkoff writes. “But no one was brave enough to tell her that. Melania was not thrilled about Ivanka’s steering the schedule and would not allow it. Neither was she happy to hear that Ivanka insisted on walking in the Pennsylvania Avenue parade with her children.”

Wolkoff said this led to “Operation Block Ivanka,” an effort to ensure Ivanka would not be shown by TV cameras on the inauguration stage during key moments of the ceremony, including when Trump was sworn in or when he took the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts.

“Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty,” Wolkoff writes. “Melania was in on this mission. But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn’t have made herself the centre of attention in her father’s inauguration.”

Mark Wilson/Getty Images First lady Melania Trump stands with Ivanka Trump at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Family turf wars

Things only got more tense once the Trump family began settling in at the White House.

Since Melania was back in Manhattan for the first months of the Trump administration – which Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan would later reveal was part of Melania’s effort to acquire leverage in renegotiating her prenuptial agreement and secure a better inheritence for her son Barron – Wolkoff was left to serve as the first lady’s “linebacker” in a turf war with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Wolkoff writes that she and Melania were immediately suspicious of Ivanka leaking to the press when they started seeing “reports that the East Wing was a dark, lonely, sad, cobwebbed place.”

“We suspected Ivanka immediately,” she writes. “According to Vicky Ward’s book Kushner, Inc., Ivanka said during the transition that the First Lady’s office would become, under Daddy’s administration, the ‘Trump Family Office.'”

Wolkoff adds, “The West Wing wasn’t big enough for the Kushners. They wanted the East Wing as well.”

Wolkoff also blasts Ivanka for using a private email account to conduct official White House business – the same charge so effectively weaponised by the Trump campaign against Hillary Clinton.

“Ivanka was asking her work contacts at the White House to write to her at her private email – the exact offence the Trumps had lambasted Hillary Clinton for during the general election,” she writes. “Would anyone chant ‘Lock her up!’ about Ivanka’s private server? Doubtful. The email thing was hypocritical, to say the least. But the Trumps made their own rules.”

Wolkoff’s book is being published by Simon & Schuster, which is behind other recent books by close former Trump associates, including the president’s niece Mary Trump and former national security adviser John Bolton.

The publishing house says Wolkoff’s book will provide new details about Melania’s reactions to the Access Hollywood tape, her husband’s alleged affairs and hush money payments, and why the first lady wore a controversial jacket with the words, “I really don’t care, do u?” printed on it.

