Melania's former friend — who once said she was 'thrown under the bus' by the White House — is publishing a tell-all about the First Lady

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and Melania Trump pictured in New York City in 2008.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and adviser to first lady Melania Trump, is planning to publish a book about their relationship, Vanity Fair and The Daily Beast report.

“Melania and Me: My Years as Confidant, Advisor and Friend to the First Lady” is due out September 1.

It is the latest in a string of books Simon & Schuster is publishing, penned by former Trump family associates.

The White House is grappling with yet another potentially damaging upcoming memoir, this time penned by a former close friend and advisor to First Lady Melania Trump.

New York City socialite Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s “Melania and Me: My Years as Confidant, Advisor and Friend to the First Lady” is due out on September 1, according to Vanity Fair and The Daily Beast.

It’s being published by Simon & Schuster, the publishing house behind a string of recent books from former Trump associates like John Bolton and Mary Trump, the president’s niece.

People familiar with the book told The Daily Beast that the book is largely negative and paints the first lady in a bad light.

“In her memoir, Wolkoff chronicles her journey from their friendship that started in New York to her role as the First Lady’s trusted advisor to her abrupt and very public departure, to life after Washington, being an advocate for children’s and women’s causes,” reads a description of the book, obtained by Vanity Fair.

Erin Scott/Reuters First Lady Melania Trump in Baltimore, Maryland, on November 26, 2019.

‘Was I thrown under the bus? Yes’

Wolkoff, who takes her maiden name from her stepfather, the son of jeweller Harry Winston, worked as an event planner for Vogue before she helped the Trump campaign plan the 2017 inauguration. After the inauguration, she joined the First Lady’s office as an unpaid advisor, according to The New York Times.

But Wolkoff left the East Wing in 2018 amid controversy about the inaugural committee’s spending.

Wolkoff clearly left the situation upset at how she was let go, telling The Times a year later that the reports over lavish spending and that she was pushed out were false.

“Was I fired? No,” Winston Wolkoff said at the time, according to The Times. “Did I personally receive $US26 million or $US1.6 million? No. Was I thrown under the bus? Yes.”

According to last year’s Times report, Wolkoff has been cooperating with investigators looking into how the Trump inaugural committee raised money for the event.

Trump lawyers are likely to fight to stop the book’s publishing, based on the fact that Wolkoff signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) when she agreed to work on the inauguration, a fact she confirmed to the Times last year.

The White House and people adjacent to it have used NDAs to halt upcoming books in the past.

Earlier this month the president’s brother, Robert Trump, invoked the NDA signed by his niece, Mary Trump, to get a temporary injunction against her tell-all book about their family.

While Mary Trump is continuing to fight to get that injunction against herself lifted – which bars her from now for speaking about the book – the book itself has been cleared for publishing because the injunction against Simon & Schuster was lifted.

The publishing house have since bumped up publication by two weeks, from July 28 to July 14.

