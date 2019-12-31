13 times Melania Trump appeared to send messages with her fashion choices

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images First lady Melania Trump listens as French President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks during a state arrival ceremony at the White House on April 24, 2018.

First lady Melania Trump is notoriously private about her time as first lady.

But her public appearances never fail to spark headlines, and sometimes, conspiracy theories that dive into her wardrobe choices.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Anytime first lady Melania Trump says, does, or wears anything, it seems to spark countless headlines.

CNN reporter and Melania expert Kate Bennett wrote about the notoriously private first lady’s fashion choices extensively in her book, “Free, Melania: The Unauthorised Biography.” In it, Bennett floated her own educated guesses as to the choices that led to certain show-stopping looks.

But the first lady has rarely vocalized the reasoning behind her fashion choices. Her own stylist for the 2019 State of the Union said he focused on the look rather than sending a political message.

Overall, Bennett wrote that she believes there are no coincidences when it comes to the first lady’s fashion choices.

“Having covered her for as long as I have, each thing she does has meaning to it, even the clothing she wears,” Bennett wrote.

Based on Bennett’s book and countless news stories focused on the first lady’s sartorial choices, here are 13 times Trump appeared to put a deliberate foot forward in specific colours, designers, and price tags.

The “pussy-bow” blouse offered an uncanny connection to one of then-candidate Trump’s biggest scandals.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives before the second presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis on Oct. 9, 2016.

The October 2016 presidential debate came two days after the “Access Hollywood” tape leaked showing Donald Trump saying in 2005 he could “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.” To the event, Melania wore a $US1,100 pink pussy-bow Gucci shirt, smiling beside her husband.

Bennett wrote that the blouse was a peak example of no coincidences in Melania’s wardrobe choices.

She made an elegant and monochromatic entrance to her life in the White House.

Evan Vucci – Pool/Getty Images President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he walks the parade route with first lady Melania Trump after being sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Melania’s powder blue Ralph Lauren ensemble immediately drew comparisons to former first lady and American fashion icon Jackie Kennedy.

Bennett wrote that this was one of the outfits the first lady worked on the most, and that it came straight from her own vision of how she would like to be officially introduced to the world.

She flipped the script for the 2018 and 2019 State of the Union speeches.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP First lady Melania Trump arrives before the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

The first lady raised eyebrows with outfits that were stark opposites of purpose-driven colour schemes.

In 2018, she wore a white pantsuit that stood out in a sea of Democrats who were clad in black in honour of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements.

In 2019, Melania wore a black Burberry coatdress, the opposite of the white outfits worn on the other side of the aisle to celebrate women’s suffrage.

Though her exact intention in selecting the outfits is still unclear, the pictures show a first lady who is unafraid to stand out.

When playing host, some of the first lady’s dresses contain possible nods to her guests.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump and Jordan’s Queen Rania talk with fifth-grade students as they dissect owl pellets in a science class at the Excel Academy Public Charter School in Washington, DC, April 5, 2017.

One such possible hint lied in the Hervé Pierre green dress that Bennett wrote could have been in honour of the Jordanian flag while she greeted Queen Raina in Washington.

Despite an apparently obvious connection, Bennett wrote that, per usual, “everyone would have to settle with the grey area because Melania stayed typically mum on her outfit choices.”

Bennett theorised that the massive gold belt and necklace she wore in Saudi Arabia was a nod to the Kingdom.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump chats with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017.

The Saint Laurent python belt later sold out on Net-a-Porter.com after enjoying the spotlight on the Trumps’ May 2017 trip.

Bennett wrote that the statement touches were “as if to say, ‘Hey, Saudi Arabia, friend. We like gold, you like gold, we get you. Everything is cool.'”

Anytime she wears a coat that’s propped up on her shoulders, Bennett writes, it can be seen as a “rich person move.”

Domenico Stinellis, File via AP First lady Melania Trump steps out of a car as she arrives at Chierici Palace, part of a visit of the G7 first ladies in Catania, Italy, May 26, 2017.

Not only has Trump “pretty much single-handedly brought back the coat as a principal player,” Bennett wrote that she ups the ante on styling by just perching the coat on her shoulders, which limits her range of motion, but also highlights that she is able to get doors opened and things carried for her.

In addition to many of her coats costing in the thousands of dollars, the styling move certainly gives a VIP vibe.

Melania combines being first lady with a travel wardrobe in a unique way that counts on several factors.

Martin Bureau/Pool Photo via AP First Lady Melania Trump, right, and French president’s wife Brigitte Macron leave after a boat trip down the River Seine in Paris, Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Unlike her im meditate predecessor Michelle Obama, Bennett wrote that Melania hasn’t gone to lengths to highlight regionally specific designers based on the first couple’s destination, but rather picks an outfit based on the nature of the appearance.

One of the first lady’s favourite location-specific choices is wearing Dior in its native Paris. She made a splash on her first trip to France as first lady, where she wore a suit jacket and skirt in the luxury house’s signature silhouette and a head-to-toe red that could be taken as a nod to her husband’s Republican allies or to one-third of the French flag.

Dressing down, despite the price tag, for her first appearance alongside children in the White House garden made waves.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump took up Michelle Obama’s track record of hosting events emphasising healthy food and active childhoods by sporting Converse sneakers and a casual plaid shirt.

However, the first lady became a target for critics who tracked down the shirt, which was made by French fashion house Balmain for $US1,380.

The casual-but-luxe shirt appeared to be in keeping with the high-end wardrobe she was used to, but with the new consciousness of being officially on display.

In general, her forays into menswear have earned her fashion cred and sparked a theory with Bennett.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau pose for photographs at the White House October 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Bennett wrote that she suspects there are some patterns to Melania’s choices, as with her “theory that when the Trumps are unhappy with each other, Melania wears menswear – because Trump notoriously likes to see women in tight, short, ubersexy and feminine dresses.”

The first lady’s menswear tendencies didn’t go unnoticed throughout her first year in the White House, especially after she chose a suit for her official portrait outfit.

When she wore an actual message, she later denied that a surface-level reading carries any meaning.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Rorce Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words ‘I really don’t care, do you?’ following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border.

The jacket sparked fierce backlash when it was spotted on the first lady’s trip to the border amid controversy over the administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

Months after the jacket’s debut, the first lady said in a candid interview with ABC News that she thought it was “obvious” the jacket’s message was not “for the children,” but just a jacket “to go on the plane and off the plane.”

“I believed, and still do, that the jacket was a facetious jab at Ivanka and her near-constant attempts to attach herself for positive administration talking points,” Bennett wrote.

Bennett also described the first lady’s relationship with Ivanka as “cordial, not close,” and that her stepdaughter’s formal role as a senior adviser “intimidated” Melania.

After nearly two years in the first-lady spotlight, she notably nailed a practical look down to the footwear.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump sits onstage as US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the US military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018.

While many critics focused on the stiletto heels she wore to board Marine One at the White House (sparking countless headlines in the process), fewer noticed the first lady changed into a pair of Timberland boots for a visit to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico in October 2017.

More than a year later, Melania sported what appear to be the same pair of boots for a military appearance.

Though the choice seemed like a walk on the practical side for the usually heeled first lady, she yet again sparked criticism for seeming “out of touch,” as they were not combat boots.

Insider lifestyle editor Chloe Pantazi wrote that “the backlash over her boots is not warranted.”

Melania raised some eyebrows when she took an “almost costume-like” approach to dressing for a safari in Kenya.

Carolyn Kaster, File via AP First lady Melania Trump looks out over Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, during a brief safari on October 5, 2018.

Bennett wrote that Melania’s October 2018 look, which included jodhpur pants, brown boots, and a pith helmet, seemed straight out of a movie. The outfit also caught the eye of critics, who connected the hat to its roots in colonialism that had invaded the continent, making the outfit a massive miss despite the intention.

A menswear-inspired look ended her tour of Africa with a dramatic flourish.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images First lady Melania Trump visits the Giza Pyramids and sphinx on October 6, 2018, during the final stop of her week-long trip through four countries in Africa.

In a fashion-forward look that prompted comparisons to everything from Michael Jackson to Carmen Sandiego, the first lady made a bold appearance on her own in front of the press to tie up her time in Africa. The outfit could have been an effort to not be outdone by the ancient wonders around her, or a definitively bold image to underline her first solo trip abroad.

But since the first lady and her staff are notoriously mum on any hidden messages behind Melania’s clothing choices, we may never really know for sure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.