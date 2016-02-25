Melania Trump defends Donald during 'Morning Joe' interview in their opulent gold penthouse

MSNBC/screenshot Melania Trump, left, is interviewed by Mika Brzezinski.

Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, sat down with MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski for a one-on-one interview that aired Wednesday on “Morning Joe.”

Melania Trump has mostly stayed away from the campaign trail. But as Donald Trump was on his way to another decisive presidential-primary win this week in Nevada’s GOP caucuses, she told Brzezinski that she stood by her billionaire husband “100%.”

Brzezinski pressed Melania Trump on a host of topics, including her husband’s claim that the Mexican government is sending rapists and murderers across the US border.

“I don’t feel that he insulted the Mexicans. He said the ‘illegal immigrants.’ He didn’t talk about everybody. He talked about ‘illegal immigrants,'” Trump replied.

“And after [a] few weeks, like after two weeks, giving him a hard time and bashing him in the media, they turned around,” she added. “They said, ‘You know what? He’s right. He’s right what he’s talking about.’ And he opened conversation that nobody did.”

Brzezinski pointed out that Trump is herself an immigrant from Slovenia. (Her show has been criticised for its seemingly cosy relationship with the Republican frontrunner.)

“But you are an immigrant. Do you ever think he’s gone too far?” the host asked.

“I follow the law,” Trump replied. “I follow the law the way it’s supposed to be. I never thought to stay here without papers.”

Brzezinski also asked Trump about her husband’s use of vulgar terms and profanity on the campaign trail.

“Do I agree all the time with him? No, I don’t,” Trump replied. “And I tell him that. I tell him my opinions. I tell him what I think. Sometimes he listens. Sometimes he don’t.”

Watch the full interview below:

