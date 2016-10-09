MELANIA TRUMP RESPONDS: 'Unacceptable and offensive to me'

Melania Trump, the wife of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, responded Saturday to the shocking leaked 2005 recording of her husband boasting about being able to “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

The recording of Trump, which was picked up by a hot mic and published by The Washington Post on Friday, came from an interaction between Trump and television personality Billy Bush. In addition to his comments about grabbing women “by the p—y,” Trump made a litany of other sexually suggestive remarks.

According to The Post, the recording came several months after he married Melania, his third wife.

“The words my husband used are unacceptable and offensive to me,” she said in the statement. “This does not represent the man that I know.”

“He has the heart and mind of a leader,” she continued. “I hope people will accept his apology, as I have, and focus on the important issues facing our nation and the world.”

Trump addressed the matter in a Friday statement, in which he called the comments “locker room banter” and added that former President Bill Clinton has said “far worse to me on the golf course.”

That was later followed by a late-night video address, offering a brief apology and saying he looked forward to the Sunday night presidential debate. He posted a tweet Saturday morning to call the past day “certainly … interesting.”

Almost immediately, Trump came under fire from those on both sides of the aisle — as many top Republicans either strongly condemned the comments or unendorsed the Manhattan billionaire altogether.

