MELANIA: Billy Bush egged him on

Melania Trump asserted that it’s perfectly reasonable for her husband’s presidential campaign to go after former President Bill Clinton’s marital infidelities.

In an interview set to air in full on Tuesday, Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt asked the former model if it was “fair” for reporters to ask about the former president’s sex scandals.

“If they bring up my past, why not?” Trump replied, according to a partial transcript released by Fox News.

She added: “They’re asking for it. They started. They started from the — from the beginning of the campaign putting my — my picture from modelling days. That was my modelling days and I’m proud what I did. I worked very hard.”

The former model reiterated her displeasure with Trump’s 2005 statements boasting about groping and kissing women, saying that the comments were “offensive.”

“This is not the man that I know. This is — we could see, as I always said, as my husband said, as well, for a successful businessman, entrepreneur, entertainer to achieving so much in his life, being in so many shows, so many tapes, it’s very hard to run for public office,” Trump said.

Trump has kept a fairly low profile since delivering a partially plagiarized speech on behalf of her husband at the Republican National Committee in July, avoiding major interviews. She’s also sat for with CNN’s Anderson Cooper for an interview that’s set to air later on Monday.

