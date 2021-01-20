Melania Trump still hasn't spoken with the Bidens but is quietly facilitating their White House move-in, according to reports

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump

Outgoing First Lady Melania Trump is working behind the scenes to facilitate the Biden family’s impending White House move, according to the Washington Post.

Melania has been going through the White House’s chief usher to coordinate logistics, but has not reached out to Jill Biden, according to the Post and CNN.

Other than a farewell video, Melania has not been seen in public in two weeks, and will not welcome the Bidens into the White House in-person as the Obamas did for the Trumps in 2017.

First Lady Melania Trump has been laying low recently, but is reportedly working behind the scenes to coordinate the Biden family’s White House move-in on Inauguration Day.

Since President Donald Trump refuses to concede the election and meet with President-elect Joe Biden during the transition â€” breaking with a tradition that has become standard in American politics where outgoing presidents welcome their successors into the White House â€” Melania has taken her own form of the initiative.

She’s “quietly” working with White House Chief Usher Timothy Harleth to help coordinate the logistics around the move-in, according to the Washington Post.

However, Melania has not yet reached out to Jill Biden to involve her directly in any of these plans, according to CNN.

Absent from any public events over the past two weeks or any other sightings, Melania’s only appearance as of late came in a farewell video address she posted to social media on Monday.

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

The first lady spoke of the “joy” she experienced at the White House and on the road for various events over the past four years.

“The promise of this nation belongs to all of us,” she said. “Do not lose sight of your integrity and values.”

Melania did not bring up the deadly attempted coup incited by her husband on Jan. 6., but did make an allusion to political violence.

“Be passionate in everything you do,” she said. “But always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified.”

Apparently unmoored by the fallout behind the scenes, the first lady is more focused on what’s next, like finding a school for her 14-year-old son Barron in Florida, according to sources in touch with Melania who spoke with the Post and CNN. Part of those plans include a reboot of her widely mocked “Be Best” campaign against bullying, according to the Post.

“She has hours left as first lady, but she is not the type to wander around the rooms of the White House in deep reflection of what happened, of what could have been,” one source who has been in touch with the first lady told the Post. “She is Melania â€” she keeps the focus on what’s next.”

