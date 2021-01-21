Melania Trump arrived in Florida wearing a $3,700 orange dress after leaving the White House in an all-black look

Noam Galai / Contributor / Getty Images Melania Trump had a dramatic outfit change on her last ride on Air Force One.

Former President Trump and Melania Trump flew to Florida on Inauguration Day.

Melania changed her outfit on the plane ride from Washington, DC, to Florida.

She stepped off the plane wearing a $US3,700 Gucci dress.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The former president and first lady broke tradition, refusing to attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Instead of going to the ceremony, former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump flew to South Florida following his farewell address at Joint Base Andrews, taking one last ride on Air Force One.

When the Trumps left Washington, DC, Melania was wearing an all-black outfit made of pieces designed by Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana, two European designers.

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images; MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Melania Trump and Donald Trump left the White House for the last time on January 20, 2021.

Her look stood in contrast to Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden’s Inauguration Day looks, which were made by American designers.

The New York Times’ chief fashion critic and fashion director Vanessa Friedman tweeted that Melania’s outfit was a fitting end to her time as first lady, as she was wearing her “favourite brands,” with no American designers involved in her outfit.

Melania had a habit of wearing European labels throughout her husband’s presidency, and her preference struck many as ironic considering President Trump’s “America first” policy and emphasis on domestic trade throughout his tenure.

However, as Insider’s Darcy Schild previously reported, many American designers, like Christian Siriano, Zac Posen, and Marc Jacobs, refused to dress her.

On the flight from DC to Florida, Melania had a dramatic outfit change

She stepped off the plane in a brightly-coloured, hexagon-print Gucci dress that’s available to purchase for $US3,700 at the time of writing.

Noam Galai / Contributor / Getty Images Melania Trump changed her outfit on her final ride on Air Force One.

She paired the loose-fitting caftan with flat shoes, an updo, and sunglasses.

The second outfit of the day had a more relaxed look, though it was consistent with Melania’s first outfit in its origins, as Gucci is also a European designer.



Read more:

Meena Harris, niece of Vice President-elect Kamala, wants her new children’s book to inspire ambitious women (and girls) everywhere



Although she has only officially been the first lady for a few hours, Jill Biden has hinted she will take a different approach to her wardrobe.

In recent weeks and months, she has made a point of working with American designers and supporting small businesses.

PATRICK SEMANSKY/AFP via Getty Images Jill and Joe Biden on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol Building.

At Joe Biden’s victory speech in November, Jill wore an Oscar de la Renta dress. The choice symbolized that she was joining the ranks of first ladies, as Oscar de la Renta has been a popular designer in the White House for generations.

On the eve of the inauguration, she sported a “Unity” dress and coat from Jonathan Cohen. The name of the look indicates the ensemble is supposed to support Joe’s message of unity for America. The colour doubles down on that message, as the purple colour is a combination of Democrat blue and Republican red.

In addition, Jill also gave a platform to Cohen as a small business owner and the son of Mexican immigrants, as stated on the Jonathan Cohen website.

And on Inauguration Day, Jill stunned in a Markarian coat in a shade of blue carefully selected to symbolise “trust, confidence, and stability.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.