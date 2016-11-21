Melania and Barron Trump won't be moving into the White House in January

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as his son, Barron, and wife Melania Trump look on during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City.

Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that future first lady Melania Trump and their 10-year-old son, Barron, will not be moving into the White House with him when he becomes president.

The two will move in “right after [Barron] finishes school” in New York City, Trump said at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The New York Post reported that the pair will remain in the family’s Manhattan penthouse in Trump Tower following Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

“Melania is extremely close to Barron, and they have become closer during the campaign,” the Post reported, citing a source close to Trump’s transition team. “The campaign has been difficult for Barron, and she is really hoping to keep disruption to a minimum.”

The source said the two may move into the White House after the school year. Barron Trump attends Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

President-elect Trump has suggested he may not live full-time in Washington, splitting time between the White House and Trump Tower.

