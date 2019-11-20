First lady Melania Trump was caught off guard by Trump's surprise Saturday visit to Walter Reed Medical Centre, Trump said

Getty Images/Mark Wilson President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

President Donald Trump said his wife, first lady Melania Trump, was caught off guard by his surprise Saturday visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre and wondered whether he had a heart attack.

“My wife said, ‘Darling, are you OK? What’s wrong? Oh, they’re reporting you may have had a heart attack.’ I said, ‘Why did I have a heart attack?’ ‘Because you went to Walter Reed Medical Centre,'” Trump recounted at his Tuesday Cabinet meeting.

On Saturday, the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said Trump “decided to go to Walter Reed and kind of get a head start with some routine checkups as part of his annual exam.”

In his Tuesday remarks, Trump blasted reporters for speculating about the unscheduled Walter Reed visit and denounced them as “dangerous” and “corrupt” for raising questions.

“I went for a physical, and I came back. My wife said, ‘Darling, are you OK? What’s wrong? Oh, they’re reporting you may have had a heart attack.’ I said, ‘Why did I have a heart attack?’ ‘Because you went to Walter Reed Medical Centre.’ That’s where we go when we get the physicals,” the president said.

On Saturday, Trump made a mysterious, unplanned trip to the military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

“I went for a physical, and I came back. My wife said, ‘Darling, are you OK? What’s wrong? Oh. They’re reporting you may have had a heart attack,'” @realdonaldtrump called the media “sick” for the speculation over his health.https://t.co/1znoAVxQhL pic.twitter.com/NjHge755Y1 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 19, 2019

“Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Centre,” the president tweeted early Sunday. “Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year.”

The White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told Fox News on Saturday that Trump had “a really busy year ahead” so “decided to go to Walter Reed and kind of get a head start with some routine checkups as part of his annual exam.”

Grisham’s statement raised questions and doubts, given that the White House has an advanced medical staff to deal with any health issues and that routine physicals typically take just one visit and are not done in parts.

“I get greeted with the news that ‘we understand you had a heart attack.’ I was called by our people in public relations: ‘Sir, are you OK?’ I said, ‘OK from what?’ ‘The word is you had a heart attack. CNN said you may have had a heart attack,'” he said.

Trump added: “These people are sick. They’re sick. And the press really, in this country, is dangerous. We don’t have freedom of the press in this country – we have the opposite. We have a very corrupt media, and I hope they can get their act straight.”

