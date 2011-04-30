Mel Kiper Edges Todd McShay In The Battle Of Mock Draft Superstars

Photo: ESPN

ESPN has not one, but two NFL Draft heavyweights, whose entire careers revolve around three days in April.And this year, Mel Kiper retained his title as draft guru extraordinaire, with his projection of the 2011 class.



This year, Kiper earns the win with nine correct picks in the first round. That edges Todd McShay, who had eight of the 32 picks projected correctly.

However, if we take it a step further, McShay just missed on four picks, with his projection missing the correct spot by either one or two picks. Kiper only had one other pick that was as close.

Here are the final mock drafts for both Kiper and McShay compared to the actual draft list. Players in red are correct picks…

It should also be noted that Kiper had Mark Ingram (number 28) going with that pick, but to the Patriots. Instead, the Saints traded up to that spot to take the Heisman Trophy winner. Would the Patriots have taken Ingram if they had not moved? We don’t know. But we will give Mel credit for getting the right player in that spot and the victory.

Of the picks that were correct, we can see that Kiper and McShay both had five of the first six, and they both had picks number 15 and 16. Nailing the picks at the top of the draft makes sense. That’s where most of the attention is and work is focused.

But with both Kiper and McShay nailing the same two picks in the middle of a sea of misses is interesting. That suggests that those two teams, the Dolphins and Redskins, each have somebody in their front office that likes to talk.

