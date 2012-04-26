How Mel Kiper Went From Controversial, No-Name Amateur Scout To The Biggest NFL Draft Guru On The Planet

Photo: YouTube

Mel Kiper Jr. was merely a teen-aged, wannabe NFL scout in the late 70s when he personally handed his draft reports to anyone and everyone who cared to read it.Over the years his dream became a year-round, high-paying job that’s made him both the butt of NFL executives’ jokes and the go-to draft expert for fans everywhere.



The NFL Draft was a little-followed offseason “meeting” between teams before ESPN, along with Kiper’s help and expertise, turned it into the super hyped 24/7 obsession it is today.

Inspired by Kiper’s success, dozens of other “experts” have joined the draft process in the years since then, but most still view Kiper as the top guy.

