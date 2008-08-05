Mel Karmazin's Sirius Vow: I'm Putting My Money Where My Mouth Is

Sirius (SIRI) CEO Mel Karmazin visited CNBC to hump his clobbered stock last week. That didn’t work, so he visited FOX Business and promised he was about to load up his own boat with it. And today he did!



Mel’s the proud owner of 2 million new shares of Sirius, which he bought for $1.37 a share ($2.7 million). That’s couch change for Mel, of course, but it’s better than nothing. And it goes at least part way to dollar-cost-averaging the other 6.5+ million shares he’s been taking a bath in for lo these many years.

