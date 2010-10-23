Mel Gibson's Hangover 2 Cameo Gets Cut After Actor's Revolt

Mel Gibson’s comeback has been indefinitely postponed; the disgraced actor’s Hangover 2 cameo just got cut, Vanity Fair reports.



Even though the film’s director and Warner Brother’s Motion Picture head liked Mel’s vignette, cast and crew were reportedly indignant that Gibson would be given a lifeline by the studio.

From Vanity Fair:

“I thought Mel would have been great in the movie,” director Todd Phillips said. “But… this decision ultimately did not have the full support of my entire cast and crew.”

Reports of “cast revolt” began Tuesday when Hangover star and funny man, Zach Galifianakis, revealed during an interview he was in “deep protest right now with a movie [he’s] working on, up in arms about something. But I can’t get the guys to [listen]…”

