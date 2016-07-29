The trailer for Mel Gibson's new war movie is here, and it looks like his big comeback

Mel Gibson’s first directing effort in 10 years is coming out in November, and it looks like it’s going to be an emotionally charged war movie.

Gibson found the peak of his success in front of and behind the camera with the Oscar-winning bloody tale “Bravehart.” His latest, “Hacksaw Ridge,” looks at the unique story of WWII American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa but refused to kill people. His heroics would lead to him being awarded the Medal of Honour, the first ever give to a “conscientious objector.“

Andrew Garfield plays Doss, and it certainly seems from this trailer that the movie and Garfield’s performance will generate talk of potential Oscars.

Watch the trailer below. The movie opens on November 4.

