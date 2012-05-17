HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mel Gibson's Old Greenwich Mansion Is Back On The Market For $33 Million

Photo: Sothebys

The Connecticut home that previously belonged to Mel Gibson was re-listed last week at $32.995 million, making it the new most expensive home for sale in the state.Old Mill Farm, located in Greenwich, was built in 1926 and is a historic landmark in the town.



The house has 15,800 square feet of living space, 15 bedrooms, 10-full bathrooms, and seven-half baths.

Gibson sold the home in the summer of 2010 for $24 million.

