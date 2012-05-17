HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mel Gibson's Old Greenwich Mansion Is Back On The Market For $33 Million

Meredith Galante
The Connecticut home that previously belonged to Mel Gibson was re-listed last week at $32.995 million, making it the new most expensive home for sale in the state.Old Mill Farm, located in Greenwich, was built in 1926 and is a historic landmark in the town.

The house has 15,800 square feet of living space, 15 bedrooms, 10-full bathrooms, and seven-half baths.

Gibson sold the home in the summer of 2010 for $24 million.

Welcome to Old Mills Farm.

The Great Hall has 40-foot cathedral ceilings.

The details are exquisite, including 17th century English paneling.

The kitchen has a huge sub-zero refrigerator and freezer.

Architect Charles Lewis Bowman designed the house for financier George Lewis Ohrstrom.

The dining room can double as a conference room.

The casual eating area has beautiful murals on the wall.

The bathroom looks brand new.

The master bedroom has a classic style to it.

The home is an Elizabethan-inspired Tudor.

The guest suite is a lovely cottage.

The grounds are truly stunning.

There is a sculpted maze to explore.

There is also a greenhouse on the property.

Renowned landscape designer James Doyle is responsible for the grounds.

We haven't seen one of these before: A life-sized chest set.

The tennis court is sunken in among beautiful landscaping.

Check out the view.

The home sits on 75 acres of land.

