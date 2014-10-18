HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mel Gibson Has Relisted His 500-Acre Costa Rican Jungle Compound For $30 Million

Dennis Green
MelgibsonscostaricanmansionAP/Jordan Strauss, Christie’s International RealtyMel Gibson is listing his 500 acre jungle resort for a third time.

Mel Gibson just cannot find a buyer for his $US30 million Costa Rican estate (via Curbed).

The home, which has been languishing on the market since 2010, was purchased by Gibson back in 2007 as a refuge from the paparazzi that dogged him.

And though you may not think of Costa Rica as a super exclusive retreat for millionaires, this piece of real estate may just change your mind.

The estate has over 500 acres of secluded jungle surrounding it, as well as three villas on the property.

This is the third time the forested compound has been listed for sale. The first was in 2010 for $US32 million and the second in 2012 for $US29.8 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Maybe the third time will be the charm for this $US29.7 million slice of paradise.

Playa Barrigona is located on the Nicoya Peninsula, a completely secluded section off the western coast of Costa Rica.

The Spanish influence radiates through the home, evident in the entrance courtyard.

The main home, Casa Guanacaste, is a hacienda-style residence with two floors, 8 bedrooms, and 7 bathrooms.

The rooms are quite airy, with vaulted ceilings and Costa Rican wood.

Feautring stunning millwork and imported Spanish and Italian tiles, the rooms have an earthy historic feel.

The bedrooms are not the biggest, but most have huge windows or terraces to look at the jungle below.

The exception, of course, is the master suite.

The bathrooms are also stylishly appointed with imported tile.

An eat-in kitchen with jungle views highlights the largest dwelling.

The second floor terrace provides a stunning view of the jungle and the rest of the compound.

Out back, a huge pool awaits.

The compound's three separate houses have a total of 12 bedrooms.

And they all have the same gorgeous view.

A separate building serves as a dining hall for guests and large-scale entertaining.

A traditional house crafted in Bali also sits on the property.

Traditional stone carvings dot the landscape.

Verandas abound in the compound with plenty of places to sit and relax in the seclusion.

Costa Rica's lush forests and idyllic beaches not your style?

