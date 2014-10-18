HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mel Gibson Has Relisted His 500-Acre Costa Rican Jungle Compound For $30 Million

Mel Gibson just cannot find a buyer for his $US30 million Costa Rican estate (via Curbed).
The home, which has been languishing on the market since 2010, was purchased by Gibson back in 2007 as a refuge from the paparazzi that dogged him.
And though you may not think of Costa Rica as a super exclusive retreat for millionaires, this piece of real estate may just change your mind.
The estate has over 500 acres of secluded jungle surrounding it, as well as three villas on the property.
This is the third time the forested compound has been listed for sale. The first was in 2010 for $US32 million and the second in 2012 for $US29.8 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Maybe the third time will be the charm for this $US29.7 million slice of paradise.
Playa Barrigona is located on the Nicoya Peninsula, a completely secluded section off the western coast of Costa Rica.
The main home, Casa Guanacaste, is a hacienda-style residence with two floors, 8 bedrooms, and 7 bathrooms.
Feautring stunning millwork and imported Spanish and Italian tiles, the rooms have an earthy historic feel.
The bedrooms are not the biggest, but most have huge windows or terraces to look at the jungle below.
