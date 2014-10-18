HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mel Gibson Has Relisted His 500-Acre Costa Rican Jungle Compound For $30 Million

AP/Jordan Strauss, Christie’s International Realty Mel Gibson is listing his 500 acre jungle resort for a third time.

Mel Gibson just cannot find a buyer for his $US30 million Costa Rican estate (via Curbed).

The home, which has been languishing on the market since 2010, was purchased by Gibson back in 2007 as a refuge from the paparazzi that dogged him.

And though you may not think of Costa Rica as a super exclusive retreat for millionaires, this piece of real estate may just change your mind.

The estate has over 500 acres of secluded jungle surrounding it, as well as three villas on the property.

This is the third time the forested compound has been listed for sale. The first was in 2010 for $US32 million and the second in 2012 for $US29.8 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Maybe the third time will be the charm for this $US29.7 million slice of paradise.

